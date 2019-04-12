If you’re one of those gamers who thinks new video games don’t have the same charm as the old classics, you’re in good company. Each year the Midwest Gaming Classic draws thousands of gamers to Milwaukee for one of the largest gaming conventions in the country. This year the event moves to its largest venue yet, the Wisconsin Center, which it’ll fill with hundreds of arcade games and pinball machines, as well as home gaming consoles both old-school (ColecoVision anybody?) and new. There will also be a gaming arena with air hockey, tabletop games, board games, tournaments, cosplay, vendors and a classic gaming museum. No need to bring quarters: All games are free with admission. Kids 9 and under get in free on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be meet and greets with dozens of figures from the worlds of computer and arcade gaming, as well as celebrities like TV host Svengoolie, Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson, Wrestling commentator Ted DiBiase and Mortal Kombat actor Daniel Pesina (who also played one of the foot soldiers in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II).