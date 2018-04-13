If you’re one of those gamers who thinks new video games don’t have the same charm as the old classics, you’re in good company. Each year the Midwest Gaming Classic draws thousands of gamers to Milwaukee for one of the biggest gaming conventions in the country. This year the event moves to its largest venue yet, the Wisconsin Center, which it’ll fill with hundreds of arcade games and pinball machines, as well as home gaming consoles both new and old (ColecoVision anybody?) There will also be a gaming arena with air hockey, tabletop games, board games, tournaments, cosplay, vendors and a classic gaming museum. No need to bring quarters: All games are free with admission. Kids 9 and under get in free on Saturday and Sunday. Doors open both of those days a 10 a.m.