Mike Gordon

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Phish bassist Mike Gordon returns to the road with his band this fall. Guitarist and longtime collaborator Scott Murawski and Mike searched the nooks and crannies of this land for players to complete the outfit. The band includes organ and synth-master Robert Walter (from The Greyboy Allstars), sharp-shooter John Kimock on drums and percussion/n’goni/programmer Craig Myers.

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
