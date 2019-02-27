Mike Krol w/Steve Adamyk Band
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Music ruined Mike Krol’s life. And then saved it. In chronicling that process, Krol has made his best record—painful, voyeuristic, and angry, but ultimately transcendent and timeless. It is the sound of him giving in to a force greater than himself, as though the chords are playing him rather than the other way around.
