Milwaukee Blues Festival

Event time: 8 p.m.

Is any genre quicker to toss around the word “festival” than blues? It seems that every other blues show with more than two or three performers have the word stamped on it. This annual blues festival at the Milwaukee Theatre is one of these festivals worth getting more excited about, though. As always, it features a lineup that draws heavily from the more soulful and gospel-minded end of the blues spectrum, with performers this year including Sir Charles Jones, Willie Clayton, Ms. Jody, Pokey Bear, Bishop Bullwinkle and TK Soul.

