Milwaukee Burger Week 2019 Kickoff Party

Join Shepherd Express and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as we kick off Milwaukee Burger Week 2019 at Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill on May 13th from 5-8 p.m.

SPECIALS

$5 – Mulligans Famous Pub Burger & fries

$8 – Pub burger, fries & a 20oz Guiness, Harp or Smithwicks

PRIZES will be given away at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., including Summerfest tickets, gift cards, swag and more!

Come for the fun and eat burgers all week long. Participating restaurants will be donating $1 of their Milwaukee Burger Week specialty burgers to Feeding America. $1=3 meals!!