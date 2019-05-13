Milwaukee Burger Week 2019 Kickoff Party
Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill 8933 S. 27th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Join Shepherd Express and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as we kick off Milwaukee Burger Week 2019 at Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill on May 13th from 5-8 p.m.
SPECIALS
- $5 – Mulligans Famous Pub Burger & fries
- $8 – Pub burger, fries & a 20oz Guiness, Harp or Smithwicks
PRIZES will be given away at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., including Summerfest tickets, gift cards, swag and more!
Come for the fun and eat burgers all week long. Participating restaurants will be donating $1 of their Milwaukee Burger Week specialty burgers to Feeding America. $1=3 meals!!
Info
Benefits / Charity, Festivals, Misc. Events