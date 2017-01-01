Milwaukee Burger Week
The Shepherd Express is happy to introduce the Inaugural Milwaukee Burger Week!
Aug 14th-20th is a chance for you to sample some of the best burgers Milwaukee has to offer as a part of a citywide celebration. From locally sourced beef, black bean, classic bacon cheeseburgers and everything in-between.
A portion of the proceeds from each burger sold during Milwaukee Burger Week will be donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Help us raise as much money as possible to contribute to the leading hunger-relief organization in the state. $1 = 3 MEALS!
A kickoff party will be held Monday, August 14th, at Miller Time Pub and Grill from 4-7pm.
Stay tuned to the Facebook Event Page for the latest updates.
Participating Restaurants
Big Deal Burgers • The Brick Pub & Grill • Camino • Club Charlies • The Fatty Patty • Hamburger Mary's • Jackson's Blue Ribbon - Downtown • Ka-Bobs Bistro • Kil@wat • The Loaded Slate • Mason Street Grill • Miller Time Pub • MOTOR Bar & Restaurant • Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill • O'Lydia's Bar & Grill • Red Lion Pub • Riverwest Filling Station • Safehouse • Steny's • Three Lions Pub