Shepherd Express' Milwaukee Burger Week is presented by Miller Time Pub and Grill.

The Shepherd Express is happy to introduce the Inaugural Milwaukee Burger Week!

Aug 14th-20th is a chance for you to sample some of the best burgers Milwaukee has to offer as a part of a citywide celebration. From locally sourced beef, black bean, classic bacon cheeseburgers and everything in-between.

A portion of the proceeds from each burger sold during Milwaukee Burger Week will be donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin . Help us raise as much money as possible to contribute to the leading hunger-relief organization in the state. $1 = 3 MEALS!

A kickoff party will be held Monday, August 14th, at Miller Time Pub and Grill from 4-7pm.