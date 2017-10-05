October 5, 2017

5-9PM

West Allis Farmers Market

The West Allis/West Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting the community; and sometimes that means with celebration. Join us at the Inaugural Porktoberfest sponsored by the Shepherd Express for a day filled with pork-themed cuisine!

Sample a wide variety of pork dishes from your favorite local restaurants, and enjoy wine, beer and live music from Super Custom Deluxe.

Single Tickets: $35/person

Pair of Tickets: $60/pair (Use discount code 'Porktoberfest' at checkout)

Stay tuned for a list of participating restaurants!

Are you interested in being a vendor or sponsor for this event? Email Rachel@shepex.com.