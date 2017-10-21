Taste of the World Sat., Oct. 21, 2017

2-6PM

Italian Community Center

Taste of the World is back for a 3rd year and is better than ever!

Join Shepherd Express as we celebrate Milwaukee's cultural diversity on Saturday, October 21st, from 2-6pm at the Italian Community Center.

Taste of the World will present restaurants featuring cuisine from across the globe with equally diverse live performers. Taste of the World has something for everyone, world traveler and culinarily curious alike, in this night of food, drinks, visual arts and entertainment from around the globe. Experience a continental tour within your own city!

Stay tuned for a list of participating restaurants & organizations.

Advance Tickets:

Single: $30/person

Pair: $55 (Use this discount code at checkout: TASTEOFTHEWORLD)

At the Door:

Single $35/person

Pair: $60