Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents: Doubt, A Parable

Event time: Thursday, April 12 7:30 Friday, April 13 8:00 Saturday, April 14 8:00 Sunday, April 15 2:00 Wednesday, April 18 1:00 Wednesday, April 18 7:30 Thursday, April 19 7:30 Friday, April 20 8:00 Saturday, April 21 4:00 Saturday, April 21 8:00 Sunday, April 22 2:00 Wednesday, April 25 1:00 Thursday, April 26 11:00 Thursday, April 26 7:30 Friday, April 27 8:00 Saturday, April 28 4:00 Saturday, April 28 8:00 Sunday, April 29 2:00

Directed by C. Michael Wright Featuring Colleen Madden, April Paul, Malkia Stampley and Marcus Truschinski

In 1964, at a Catholic church and school in the Bronx, there is a secret. Sister Aloysius is certain she knows it. But that is not enough – not when she believes the sinner is the parish priest himself, and his victim is the boy who has just become St. Nicholas’ first black student. Equipped with nothing but her moral certainty, Sister Aloysius embarks on a personal crusade with devastating consequences. John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer and Tony-winning play is a master study in the crushing weight of ambiguity, a complex clash of perspectives that leaves nothing certain.

