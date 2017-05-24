Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents: Miracle on South Division Street

Event time: Wednesday, Nov. 22 7:30 Friday, Nov. 24 8:00 Saturday, Nov. 25 4:00 Saturday, Nov. 25 8:00 Sunday, Nov. 26 2:00 Wednesday, Nov. 29 1:00 Wednesday, Nov. 29 7:30 Thursday, Nov. 30 7:30 Friday, Dec. 1 8:00 Saturday, Dec. 2 4:00 Saturday, Dec. 2 8:00 Sunday, Dec. 3 2:00 Wednesday, Dec. 6 7:30 Thursday, Dec. 7 7:30 Friday, Dec. 8 8:00 Saturday, Dec. 9 4:00 Saturday, Dec. 9 8:00 Sunday, Dec. 10 2:00 Wednesday, Dec. 13 1:00 Wednesday, Dec. 13 7:30 Thursday, Dec. 14 7:30 Friday, Dec. 15 8:00 Saturday, Dec. 16 4:00 Saturday, Dec. 16 8:00 Sunday, Dec. 17 2:00

by Tom Dudzick Nov. 22 – Dec. 17, 2017      Studio Theatre 

 

Directed by C. Michael Wright Featuring Josh Krause, Raeleen McMillion, Kat Wodtke and Greta Wohlrabe 

 Buffalo, NY might be depressed, but Clara Nowak is not. The devout Catholic is a mother of three, an organizer for her soup kitchen and the caretaker of her family’s local claim to fame: a 20-foot shrine to the Blessed Mother commemorating the miraculous night in 1942 when she appeared to Clara’s father in his barbershop. But when daughter Ruth announces one fateful Christmas Eve that she plans to create a one-woman show about her Grandpa’s story – the real story – this family’s foundations are shaken to the core. Tom Dudzick’s spirited comedy – just in time for the holidays – unspools a tale about believing in the powerful bonds that tie a family together.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
