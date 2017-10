×

The cast of the upcoming film THIS IS MEG will be featured on stage for one night only! Join us at Shank Hall for Jill-Michele Melean (MadTV, Reno 911, This Is Meg), Debra Wilson (MadTV, Avatar, This Is Meg),and Lahna Turner (Comedy Central, TruTV, NBC, This Is Meg) will appear in this very special live stage event! This show is 21+. No one under 21 will be admitted to this event.

Opener is Audrey Jonas with Debra Wilson, Lahna Turner and headliner Jilly Meleán