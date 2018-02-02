Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee

To Benefit Progressive Health Centers

Friday, February 2

Turner Hall Ballroom

Scheduled to appear:

Voices of Faith

Doc Smith & The Disciples

Genesis Singers

Spiritual Tones

Holy Hill Praise Dancers

Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee at Turner Hall is an annual music event bringing together generations of our community’s best gospel performers for a showcase of immense talent and a night of jubilant celebration. Now in its fifth year, the Jubilee benefits Progressive Community Health Centers, with proceeds from ticket sales supporting the agency’s work to provide vital health care access to underserved Milwaukeeans. Milwaukee Gospel and Colectivo Coffee Roasters are also excited to bring you another soul-stirring season of Gospel Brunch. These free monthly performances are hosted on select Sundays from 11am-1pm at The Backroom at Colectivo on Prospect: October 8, November 5, December 10, January 21. Visit www.milwaukeegospel.org for more info.