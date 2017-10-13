We’ll spare you that “X-Files” quote, but mankind has always been fascinated by the unknown—some of us more than others. Each year, truth searchers, UFO believers and cryptozoologists of all stripes come together for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, a good-humored celebration of all things eerie and unexplained. The weekend kicks off Friday with paranormal investigations at the Milwaukee Theatre (now the Miller High Life Theatre), a midnight magic show at Brumder Mansion, and a night of music, comedy and burlesque at the Riverwest Public House. Saturday features a paranormal film fest at the Times Cinema, a variety of haunted tours (including a bigfoot hike and ghost tours of the Third Ward and Waukesha) and UFO presentations at the Shorewood Village Center, then ends with an event called The Jabberwocky’s Ball at the Local. And Sunday is for the conference itself, a day of speakers, panels and workshops at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center. For the full schedule, visit milwaukeeparacon.com.