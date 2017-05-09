Milwaukee Psych Fest V - Fri. 5/12

The music featured at the annual Milwaukee Psych Fest isn’t quite as niche as the noise and electronic music featured at some of the city’s other annual festivals, but it lends itself to a fervent following none the less. For listeners looking for a fix of psych-rock, stoner metal, freak-folk or experimental rap, this eclectic three-day showcase provides one hell of a fix. The festival’s biggest year yet kicks off Thursday night with a bill at Boone & Crockett (yes, the taco truck will be open in the back) featuring Heaven’s Gateway Drugs, Dead Feathers, The Harlequins and Moon Rats, among others. The festival moves to the Cactus Club Friday night for a bill topped by Holy Wave, L.A. Witch and Mr. Elevator, and then prepares for a very long day at Company Brewing, featuring nearly two dozen acts playing both indoor and outdoor stages starting at noon, with highlights including Kikagaku Moyo, Ancient River, Flavor Crystals, Floorian, Plastic Crimewave Syndicate, Chatham Rise, Def Harmonic and Calliope. Individual passes are available for each day, or a $40 pass covers the whole thing and includes a limited edition double-disc compilation.