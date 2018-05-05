“Psych” is one of the most all-inclusive terms in music, a descriptor that can easily be applied to rock, metal, electronica, punk and even folk. And sure enough, each year the Milwaukee Psych Fest makes sure that entire spectrum is represented. The event kicks off at a new location, at Boone and Crockett’s just-opened new home at 818 S. Water, with a two-stage lineup featuring bands from Milwaukee (Moss Folk, Vocokesh and Calliope among them) and from much further away, with the U.K.’s The Telescopes and Chile’s Föllakzoid among the highlights. Then on Saturday, May 5, the festival continues at Company Brewing in Riverwest, with a lineup featuring bands from Brooklyn, N.Y., San Francisco and Norway, as well as Milwaukee’s Slow Walker, Moon Curse and Painted Caves.