Milwaukee Record Presents: Local Coverage

After three years of fun philanthropy, Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage benefit will return to Turner Hall Ballroom in 2018. On Friday, January 19, an eclectic cast of nine local acts from all corners of the stylistic spectrum will each play 15-minute sets, covering material of bands they selected in early October. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see your favorite Milwaukee outfits in a way you’ve never seen them before.

From De La Buena adapting the music of Jaill, Lex Allen re-imagining the Irish punk stylings of Whiskey Of The Damned, Space Raft covering NO/NO, and Girls Rock alums Negative/Positive crafting a set inspired by Space Raft, Local Coverage is an incomparable event for a good cause. All proceeds will be donated to Milwaukee Women’s Center.

De La Buena (playing Jaill)

Lex Allen (playing Whiskey Of The Damned)

Space Raft (playing NO/NO)

B~Free (playing Lex Allen)

NO/NO (playing Negative/Positive)

Whiskey Of The Damned (playing Listening Party)

Listening Party (playing De La Buena)

Negative/Positive (playing Space Raft)

Jaill (playing B~Free)