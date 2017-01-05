Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Disgraced

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Disgraced, written by one of the most in-demand playwrights of today Rep Associate Artist Ayad Akhtar in the Quadracci Powerhouse beginning January 17 through February 12. According to American Theater Magazine , Disgraced was the most produced play around the country in the 2015/16 Season, and now for the first time it makes a homecoming to Milwaukee, the hometown of playwright Ayad Akhtar.

Disgraced portrays an unexpected clash of cultures proving cataclysmic when Amir, a successful Pakistani-American lawyer, and his wife host a dinner party. With snap judgements and assumptions thrown across the dinner table, Disgraced asks whether there is truly room in this day and age to retract and forgive.

Disgraced features Jason Babsinksy (Broadway’s Billy Elliot ), Janie Brookshire (Broadway’s The Philanthropist), Maboud Ebrahimzadeh (Barrymore Award for The Invisible Hand at Theater Exile), Imran Sheikh ( The Invisible Hand at ACT), Austene Van (Disgraced at Guthrie and McCarter).

Price: Disgraced begins performances January 17 and runs through February 12 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is set for Friday, January 20 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office (108 E. Wells Street).