Event time: So Thrive My Soul will be performed in the Stiemke Studio July 13 at 7pm, July 14 at 7pm, July 15 and 2pm/7pm, and July 16 at 2pm.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the inaugural Professional Training Institute’s production of So Thrive My Soul, in the Stiemke Studio July 13 – 16, 2017. The Professional Training Institute (PTI) is a free yearlong advance actor training program for students in 8th-12th grade who may have an interest in pursuing a career as a professional theater artist.

The PTI ensemble were chosen out of hundreds of exceptional young talented students from all across Milwaukee. They spent the school year training with leading theater artists including Tony Award-winner Anthony Crivello, 10-time Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Hollis Resnik, Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s Casting Director JC Clementz, Broadway star Nathaniel Stampley, Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, Guthrie Theater’s Director of Company Development/Movement Director Marcela Lorca, Olivier Award nominee Frank Ferrante, Jefferson Award-winner Alexis J. Roston, renowned Director and Playwright KJ Sanchez and Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director Michael Pink.

Moving at the speed of love at first sight, and performed with passion by 14 of Milwaukee’s brightest young stars, So Thrive My Soul cuts Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet down to its very core, leaving 70 minutes of heart filled exuberance with star crossed lovers and cross gendered casting. So Thrive My Soul lives somewhere between the musical Spring Awakening , Russell Simmon’s Def Poetry Jam , and Thornton Wilder’s Our Town . PTI presents the greatest love story told again for the first time.

So Thrive My Soul will be performed in the Stiemke Studio July 13 at 7pm, July 14 at 7pm, July 15 and 2pm/7pm, and July 16 at 2pm. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490, or at the Ticket Office at 108 E Wells Street, Milwaukee.

Price: Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490, or at the Ticket Office at 108 E Wells Street, Milwaukee.