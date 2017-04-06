Milwaukee Repertory Theater Prop and Costume Sale

Event time: 10am-2pm

For the past two seasons Milwaukee Repertory Theater has been warehousing costumes, shoes, accessories, fabric, props, set decoration, furniture, draperies, surplus tools, materials, stage equipment and specialty items from past productions and THERE IS NO MORE STORAGE SPACE LEFT. Everything is for sale at “Get This Stuff Out of Here” prices on Saturday, April 29 from 10am – 2pm in the Paint Shop at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E Wells).

Items of note include: Mini bumper car from Assassins (it works!), Foley Church Bell Chimes from Cyrano , Liberace red satin drapes and sconces, Sculptural Horse and Donkey headpieces from Man of La Mancha, a Yamaha GA24/12 audio console in perfect working condition, Glorious grand drape swag from A Flea in Her Ear , Canoe book shelf from The Foreigner , Lots of stuff from A Christmas Carols pasts and so much more!

Doors open at 10am on Saturday, April 29. All sales are final and sold in “as is” condition. Payment by cash or check only. All sales are cash and carry and will not be held for pickup without full payment and must be removed from The Rep by 2pm the day of the sale. For further questions, please call the Milwaukee Repertory Props department at 414-290-5354.