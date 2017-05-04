Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (6pm)

Chill On the Hill (Humboldt Park) 3000 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Event time: 6-8:30pm

Bay View is home to Humboldt Park, which features a beautiful band shell especially designed for acoustic excellence. Each Tuesday evening from June through August, Bay View neighbors gather on the vast hillside above the band shell to enjoy music performed by local musicians. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each week.

Info
Live Music/Performance
