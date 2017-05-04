Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (6pm)
Chill On the Hill (Humboldt Park) 3000 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 6-8:30pm
Bay View is home to Humboldt Park, which features a beautiful band shell especially designed for acoustic excellence. Each Tuesday evening from June through August, Bay View neighbors gather on the vast hillside above the band shell to enjoy music performed by local musicians. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each week.
Info
Chill On the Hill (Humboldt Park) 3000 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Live Music/Performance