Milwaukee Underground Film Festival (MUFF) 2017
UWM Union Cinema 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The Milwaukee Underground Film Festival is a student-run, international film festival dedicated to showcasing contemporary works of film and video that innovate in form, technique, and content. This annual event exhibits independent films from around the world. We are interested in publicly presenting the best in artistic, experimental, original, humorous, political and visionary film and video work.
film-milwaukee.org
Price: free
