Mini Masters

Google Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-03-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-03-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-03-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mini Masters - 2017-03-06 00:00:00

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Create art based on master artworks of both yesterday and today. Discover and study the work of old masters like Picasso and Monet, as well as modern masters like Warhol and Rauschenberg. Learn about their methods to create your own famous mini-masterpieces! INSTRUCTOR: Tricia Hohnl LOCATION: Creative Arts Studio

Price: $128 8 WEEKS INCLUDES SUPPLIES

Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
Youth/Teens
Google Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-03-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-03-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-03-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mini Masters - 2017-03-06 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-27 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-20 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mini Masters - 2017-02-06 00:00:00