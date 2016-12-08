Mini Masters

Event time: 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Create art based on master artworks of both yesterday and today. Discover and study the work of old masters like Picasso and Monet, as well as modern masters like Warhol and Rauschenberg. Learn about their methods to create your own famous mini-masterpieces! INSTRUCTOR: Tricia Hohnl LOCATION: Creative Arts Studio

Price: $128 8 WEEKS INCLUDES SUPPLIES