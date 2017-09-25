Event time: 6pm

Stritch Alum, PNC Bank Vice President Eugene Manzanet to Headline Oct. 4 Mission-Driven Leaders Presentation

Topic is “South Bronx to Cream City: Making an Impact through Dreaming, Learning and Baseball”

Cardinal Stritch University alumnus and Vice President of Community Development Banking for PNC Bank Eugene Manzanet will be featured at Stritch’s Mission-Driven Leaders Wednesday, Oct. 4. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a reception at approximately 7 p.m. on the Stritch campus, 6801 N. Yates Rd., Milwaukee.

Manzanet, a native of the South Bronx, earned bachelor’s (2014) and master’s (2016) degrees in business administration from Stritch. He is a doctoral candidate in Stritch’s Leadership for the Advancement of Learning and Service program. In his role with PNC Bank he provides direct support to community social service organizations with financial resources to increase homeownership, enhance small business growth, and support economic development through catalytic projects in southeastern Wisconsin.

Price: Free