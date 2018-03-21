Mitski w/ Half Wait

There’s no shortage of songwriters who don’t hold back about expressing raw emotions, but few do it with the same passion and intensity as Mitski. On her breakthrough 2016 album Puberty 2, the singer-songwriter sang about love, heartache, depression, alienation and identity with almost skin-crawling candor and blunt lyrics that cut against the intrinsic prettiness of her music, frequently dialing up her distorted guitar to highlight the turmoil. It’s not an easy listen at all, but it’s a truly unforgettable one, and the record became a mainstay of music publications’ 2016 year-end rankings.