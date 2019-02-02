Winter may have come in like a lamb this year, but it’s revealed itself to be a very angry lion. That’s all the more reason to be thankful for Burnhearts’ annual Mitten Fest, the rare Milwaukee festival that invites us to make the most of a season that many of us dread. This year’s celebration of all things winter will feature an art and maker fair curated by Cortney Heimerl, a variety of drinks to warm up with (including Irish coffees, barrel old fashioneds, ginger brandy hot toddies and a variety of rare beers from Central Waters and Founders), and one of the event’s best music lineups yet. Headliners include Abby Jeanne, Vincent VanGREAT, Surgeons in Heat, Cashfire Sunset and Nickel&Rose. The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishables, cash donations and new or gently used winter clothing for the Hunger Task Force (and hand warmers for themselves—you can never have enough hand warmers this time of year).