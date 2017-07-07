Event time: 8pm

Moshe Kasher & Natasha Leggero

The Endless Honeymoon Tour

Saturday, August 5

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Comedians Natasha Leggero (Comedy Central Roasts, Creator and star of Comedy Central's "Another Period" and Carmen on Showtime's "Dice") and Moshe Kasher (Host of the Comedy Central talk show, "Problematic" a regular on @midnight and the author of the Acclaimed memoir, "Kasher in the Rye") have been married for just over a year, so they are basically relationship experts. They will come to your town, perform stand up and offer live relationship advice that will either keep couples together forever or keep them laughing as they plan their divorce.

