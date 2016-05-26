The Mr. Lucky Syndicate
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Event time: 8pm
Powered with class, Mr. Lucky electrifies swing, Latin, and ballroom dance styles. Their horn-powered sound also features classic tunes that warm the night like fine cognac. With influences ranging from campy TV shows like Get Smart to marching bands, mixed with hearty portions of Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and James Brown, the Mr. Lucky Swing Syndicate sounds like nobody else.
Price: PREMIUM $20 | STANDARD $17
