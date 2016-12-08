Event time: 9:00 am - 9:45 am

Feed your child’s growing brain with music! Music Explorers is designed to expand musical understanding and skills in a fun and active way. Activities include singing, dancing, counting, playing instruments, listening, and more! Adults are encouraged to attend class with their students to set an example and reinforce what is being learned INSTRUCTOR: Terese Hummel LOCATION: Schauer Center, Lodge

Wednesday 9:00 am - 9:45 am 1/11 - 3/1

Wednesday 9:00 am - 9:45 am 3/8 - 5/3

Price: $48 8 CLASSES PER SESSION