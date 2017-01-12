Musical MainStage Concert Series: Billy Joel & Friends

Event time: Mondays at 7:30 PM, Tuesdays at 2 PM & 7:30 PM

This celebration of singer-songwriters will pay tribute to folks like Simon & Garfunkel, Carol King, and the Piano Man himself.

Price: Adult Price – $21 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18 Groups of 15 or more – $16 Mondays at 7:30 PM, Tuesdays at 2 PM & 7:30 PM Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may purchased at Box Office window until showtime.