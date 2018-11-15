Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!: The Brain
Mystery Science 3000 returns to The Riverside Theater with a show that will include all the things expected from an MST3K experience: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches, plus – for the first time – Joel and Jonah riffing together side-by-side. This show will feature a screening of “The Brain,” a Canadian science fiction suburban nightmare.
