Nikki Lane w/Brent Cobb & Jonathan Tyler
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Stagecoach Spotlight
Nikki Lane
Highway Queen Tour
with Brent Cobb & Jonathan Tyler
Monday, March 13
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Nikki Lane’s stunning third album Highway Queen, out February 17th, 2017, sees the young Nashville singer emerge as one of country and rock’s most gifted songwriters.
“Inspirations cased in a streetwise, modern shell that’s as unapologetic as Johnny Cash’s middle finger.” – Rolling Stone
Info
Live Music/Performance