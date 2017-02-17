Nikki Lane w/Brent Cobb & Jonathan Tyler

Event time: 8pm

Stagecoach Spotlight

Nikki Lane

Highway Queen Tour

with Brent Cobb & Jonathan Tyler

Monday, March 13

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Nikki Lane’s stunning third album Highway Queen, out February 17th, 2017, sees the young Nashville singer emerge as one of country and rock’s most gifted songwriters.

“Inspirations cased in a streetwise, modern shell that’s as unapologetic as Johnny Cash’s middle finger.” – Rolling Stone