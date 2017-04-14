Event time: 9pm

Music for a cause—that’s what you get when you gather eight of Milwaukee’s best musicians in one place to cover a seminal record by a music legend. The concept is simple, “Nod to Bob: Blonde On Blonde Revisited” sees Milwaukee artists cover Bob Dylan’s Blonde On Blonde in its entirety in the name of charity. Proceeds from the night will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin. A $7 cover gets you a night of Dylan performed by: Alex Ballard & Sugarfoot, The Blinding Lights, Matt Davies (Thriftones), John Sieger, Jack Juraska, Peter Roller, Chrissy Dzioba (WhiskeyBelles) and Devil Met Contention. Donations welcome.

Price: $7