Nod to Bob: Blonde On Blonde Revisited

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 9pm

Music for a cause—that’s what you get when you gather eight of Milwaukee’s best musicians in one place to cover a seminal record by a music legend. The concept is simple, “Nod to Bob:  Blonde On Blonde  Revisited” sees Milwaukee artists cover Bob Dylan’s  Blonde On Blonde  in its entirety in the name of charity. Proceeds from the night will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin. A $7 cover gets you a night of Dylan performed by: Alex Ballard & SugarfootThe Blinding LightsMatt Davies (Thriftones), John SiegerJack JuraskaPeter RollerChrissy Dzioba (WhiskeyBelles) and Devil Met Contention. Donations welcome. 

Price: $7

Concerts, Live Music/Performance
