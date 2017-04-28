In the Northern Lights Theater: The Cornerstones of Rock: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, The Cryan’ Shames, The New Colony Six and The Shadows of Knight

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: 8pm

See The Cornerstones of RockThe Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, The Cryan’ Shames, The New Colony Six and The Shadows of Knight at The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in downtown Milwaukee.

Price: $65/$60/$55

