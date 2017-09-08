In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate

Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-27 00:00:00

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: Sunday, September 24 at 7 p.m.. Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 26 at 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 27 at 2 p.m

As seen on NBC’s America’s Got Talent —music, art, dance and mind-bending technical wizardry make iLuminate a can’t-miss experience at The Northern Lights Theater.

Price: Price: $40/$35/$30

Info
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-27 00:00:00 Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-26 00:00:00 Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-25 00:00:00 Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: iLuminate - 2017-09-24 00:00:00