One House Over

Milwaukee Repertory Theater 108 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7:30 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 pm Fridays, 4 pm/8 pm Saturdays, 2 pm/7 pm Sundays

When Rafael and Camila Hernandez move in downstairs to help Joanne with her elderly father, Joanne breathes a little easier. She needs their help, and they need jobs. But she can’t anticipate the complications that arise when “the help” starts to feel like family…and act like it. A brilliantly funny and provocative new piece by one of today’s hottest playwrights, it’s an empathetic but searing examination of boundaries, power, privilege, and fear in a single backyard. 

All performances schedules subject to change, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com or up to date information.

Price: Tickets start at $30 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Milwaukee Repertory Theater 108 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
