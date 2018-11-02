Stranger Things burst into popular consciousness in July 2016, referencing 80s movies, kid culture, the supernatural and Eggo waffles. Charles Ross and TJ Dawe grew up in the 80s, addicted to adventure movies, and went on to co-create a series of one-man parody shows of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and Batman, which continue to tour the world.

One Man Stranger Things: A Parody will recreate and spoof season one of Stranger Things, reminding audiences why they loved it! Prepare to turn the upside-down upside down.