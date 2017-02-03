Event time: 7pm

One Woman

‘Sex & The City’

A Parody on Love, Friendship and Shoes

Sunday, February 26

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

This loving tribute and send-up takes audiences through a laughter-infused version of all six seasons of the beloved show. TJ Dawe – (Director and co-creator of One Man Star Wars Trilogy, One Man Lord of the Rings and PostSecret: The Show) has comedic whirling dervish Kerry Ipema (PostSecret: The Show) bringing all our favorite characters to life as they brunch, banter, argue, support each other and swoon over men and Manolos. There will be puns, cosmopolitans and audience participation. For anyone who remembers the naked dress, the tantric sex demonstration, the post-it note, and “he’s just not that into you,” One Woman Sex and the City: A Parody on Love, Friendship, and Shoes will provide a great reminder of why this series and its characters have stayed so firmly in women’s hearts and minds.