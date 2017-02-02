Event time: 7-10pm

Opening Night: THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED

February 25, 7:00–10:00 p.m.

Celebrate the opening of the first exhibitions in THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED with an evening of music, dancing, complimentary appetizers, and a cash bar.

Enjoy a performance by songwriters Jim White and Paul Fonfara followed by a DJ and dancing. A special, members-only panel discussion with the curators and guest artists begins at 6:00 p.m.

Members are Free

$15 in advance/$25 at door