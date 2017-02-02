Opening Night: THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
Event time: 7-10pm
Opening Night: THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED
February 25, 7:00–10:00 p.m.
Celebrate the opening of the first exhibitions in THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED with an evening of music, dancing, complimentary appetizers, and a cash bar.
Enjoy a performance by songwriters Jim White and Paul Fonfara followed by a DJ and dancing. A special, members-only panel discussion with the curators and guest artists begins at 6:00 p.m.
Members are Free
$15 in advance/$25 at door
Info
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081 View Map
Misc. Events, Visual Arts