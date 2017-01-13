Pablove 8: Goran (of The Gufs) w/Willy Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield & Brett Newski

Event time: 7pm

Pablove 8:

Goran (of The Gufs) with

Willy Porter

+ special guests

KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield, Brett Newski

Saturday, January 28

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

2017 Pablove Benefit Concert

“A special evening to improve the lives of children with cancer.”

