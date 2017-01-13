Pablove 8: Goran (of The Gufs) w/Willy Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield & Brett Newski

Google Calendar - Pablove 8: Goran (of The Gufs) w/Willy Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield & Brett Newski - 2017-01-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pablove 8: Goran (of The Gufs) w/Willy Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield & Brett Newski - 2017-01-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pablove 8: Goran (of The Gufs) w/Willy Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield & Brett Newski - 2017-01-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Pablove 8: Goran (of The Gufs) w/Willy Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield & Brett Newski - 2017-01-28 00:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 7pm

Pablove 8:

Goran (of The Gufs) with

Willy Porter

+ special guests

KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield, Brett Newski

Saturday, January 28

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

2017 Pablove Benefit Concert

“A special evening to improve the lives of children with cancer.”

Goran (of The Gufs) with Willy Porter

KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield, Brett Newski

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Pablove 8: Goran (of The Gufs) w/Willy Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield & Brett Newski - 2017-01-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pablove 8: Goran (of The Gufs) w/Willy Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield & Brett Newski - 2017-01-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pablove 8: Goran (of The Gufs) w/Willy Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield & Brett Newski - 2017-01-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Pablove 8: Goran (of The Gufs) w/Willy Porter, KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield & Brett Newski - 2017-01-28 00:00:00