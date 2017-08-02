Paddy Homan & the Noble Call: Christmas in Killarney

Event time: 3:00 - 5:00 pm

Acclaimed as one of Ireland’s most gifted tenors, Paddy Homan elevates traditional Irish songs to new heights. A born entertainer hailing from County Clare, Paddy adds a layer of warmth and familiarity to his performances, bringing the audience not just closer to the music, but welcoming them into a unique Irish experience. This wonderful holiday concert is a celebration of songs, music and stories of a true Christmas in Killarney, featuring an Irish medley of carols, songs, and holiday favorites. This show also includes a special performance by the Schauer Irish Dance Troupe!

Price: TICKETS $30 · $26 Student w/ID $15/$13