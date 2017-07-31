Paddygrass

City Lights Brewing Company 2210 W. Mount Vernon Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: 7pm-10pm

The great thing about Paddygrass is that now and then we have special guests performing with us. Tonight is such a night. I've shared the stage with these guys in different combinations and anytime we meet sparks fly. This will be a night of bluegrass and folk sing alongs with Guitar, Bouzouki and Banjo. You don't want to miss this show

Price: Free admission

City Lights Brewing Company 2210 W. Mount Vernon Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
