Painting - Beginner and Beyond
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Painting – Beginner & Beyond
Saturdays: 9:30-noon Feb. 24th – Mar.17th
Julie Latayan will help you learn to see with color! As you work from a photograph, she will work with you to either learn the basics or enhance the skills you already have acquired in acrylic painting. bring acrylic paints, acrylic gel medium, brushes, pallet knife and a canvas, board or whatever surface you wish to paint on. Bring images if you want them for reference. Register early, class size is limited to 8 students.
Instructor: Julie Latayan Fee: $75
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups