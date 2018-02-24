Painting - Beginner and Beyond

Painting – Beginner & Beyond

Saturdays: 9:30-noon Feb. 24th – Mar.17th

Julie Latayan will help you learn to see with color! As you work from a photograph, she will work with you to either learn the basics or enhance the skills you already have acquired in acrylic painting. bring acrylic paints, acrylic gel medium, brushes, pallet knife and a canvas, board or whatever surface you wish to paint on. Bring images if you want them for reference. Register early, class size is limited to 8 students.

Instructor: Julie Latayan Fee: $75