Painting - Beginner and Beyond

Painting – Beginner & Beyond

Saturdays: 9:30-noon

May 12th – June 2nd

Instructor: Julie Latayan Fee: $75

Saturday classes, Instructor Julie Latayan will help you learn to see with color! As you work from a photograph, she will work with you to either learn the basics or enhance the skills you already have acquired in acrylic painting. Her background in set design, murals and sculpture will help you to accelerate your skills. Please bring the referenced acrylic supplies.