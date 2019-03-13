Wednesdays, March 13th - April 10th, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm

Instructor/Artist: Karen Brittain

Work at your own pace developing skills in using this unique and flexible medium. Pan pastels can be combined with almost any other medium, so experimentation in mixed media is welcome! A supply list is available online at https://www.ramart.org/content/pan-pastel-painting

Fee: $92 RAM Members; $116 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am - 4:30 pm.