Pan Pastel Painting
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Wednesdays, March 13th - April 10th, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm
Instructor/Artist: Karen Brittain
Work at your own pace developing skills in using this unique and flexible medium. Pan pastels can be combined with almost any other medium, so experimentation in mixed media is welcome! A supply list is available online at https://www.ramart.org/content/pan-pastel-painting
Fee: $92 RAM Members; $116 Non-Members
Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am - 4:30 pm.