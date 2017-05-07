Paul Smith & Andy Jehly

Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 8pm-10pm

Paul Smith & Andy Jehly bring harmony, humor, and laid-back style to favorite songs from the past, ranging from folk and blues to Motown and psychedelic rock. We'll be back at Stage Right Pub on Wednesday, May 10, from 8:00 - 10:00 pm  -- no cover and singing along encouraged!

Price: No cover charge

Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
