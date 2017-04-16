Event time: 6pm Sat and 1pm Sun.

PETER MAX – THE COLLECTED WORKS 1960-2017 , a newly-curated collection from Pop artist legend Peter Max, will be on exhibition and available for acquisition at Milwaukee’s Gallery 505 with previews beginning Saturday, June 3. A special uncrating event will take place on Friday, June 2 from 6:00-8:00pm. Peter Max will make in-gallery appearances on Saturday, June 10 from 6:00-8:00pm and Sunday, June 11 from 1:00-4:00pm. The exhibit features Max’s iconic and most infamous pieces, among them “Statue of Liberty,” Max’s famous “Flag” pieces, “Umbrella Man” and the prestigious “Cosmic Runner.” This exhibition is complimentary to the public however RSVPs are required at 414-962-6302 or director@gallery-505.com. Please visit http://www.gallery-505.com/ for additional info.

Price: Free