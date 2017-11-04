Pop Con Milwaukee 2017
Crowne Plaza Hotel Milwaukee Airport 6401 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Here’s one for pop culture enthusiasts and autograph hounds in particular. Pop Con Milwaukee rounds up more than a dozen celebrity guests from a variety of fields, including comic book artists Arvell Jones and Jeff Butler; “Batman” stars Burt Ward (Robin) and Lee Meriwether (Catwoman); actor John Schneider (Bo Duke from “Dukes of Hazzard”); baseball legends Pete Rose and Fergie Jenkins; and Lydia Green, one of the Ewoks from The Empire Strikes Back. There will also be Q&A sessions and vendors selling a variety of memorabilia, toys and collectibles. For more information, visit popconmilwaukee.com.