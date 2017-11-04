Pop Con Milwaukee 2017

Here’s one for pop culture enthusiasts and autograph hounds in particular. Pop Con Milwaukee rounds up more than a dozen celebrity guests from a variety of fields, including comic book artists Arvell Jones and Jeff Butler; “Batman” stars Burt Ward (Robin) and Lee Meriwether (Catwoman); actor John Schneider (Bo Duke from “Dukes of Hazzard”); baseball legends Pete Rose and Fergie Jenkins; and Lydia Green, one of the Ewoks from The Empire Strikes Back. There will also be Q&A sessions and vendors selling a variety of memorabilia, toys and collectibles. For more information, visit popconmilwaukee.com.