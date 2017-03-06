Pop-Up Party with Copper Box

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081

Event time: 7-10pm

Pop-Up Party with Copper Box

April 1, 2017

7:00–10:00 p.m.

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Featuring accordion swamp rock music, dancing, mixing and mingling. Cash bar and snacks.

Age: 21+

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Public $15 ($10 Members)

Price: Public $15 ($10 Members)

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081 View Map
