Pottery Workshop-Flasks & Shot Glasses

Friday, April 13th 6-9:00 pm adults only

Hand building workshops in which everyone works on the same project. Create your own Flask & Shot Glasses in this one night workshops. Build your piece during class and return to glaze at your leisure. Tuition includes the cost of the clay used for projects. Some workshops require a supply fee to be paid the day of class. Instructor: Betsy Davis Fee: $30 ($5 supply fee)